Schweizer: Short-time working at the Schramberg site ended

Thanks to the successful restructuring, short-time working can now be ended with immediate effect. A stable order situation is expected for the fourth quarter, with signs of growth momentum returning in 2026, the company states in a press release.

The programme to adjust personnel structures was completed as part of a voluntary programme without any reconciliation of interests or social plan measures. The company says that it supported employees in their transition to retirement or new career paths.

Due to the implementation of the measures, short-time working could be ended. The plant in Schramberg will, according to the company, be well utilised by the end of the year.

"The last few months have been a great challenge for all of us," says CEO Nicolas Schweizer in the press release. "But we have used the crisis as an opportunity to review and adjust our cost structures and reposition ourselves. We have done this with a clear focus on our core competencies and a streamlined optimisation plan."

On the cost side, 2025 will be a transition year. The measures taken will take full effect in 2026.

The strategic orientation of the plant will be expanded from a strong focus on the automotive industry to other customer groups in order to better hedge against market fluctuations and broaden its market position.

The company has a stable order situation for the remainder of 2025 and is seeing the first positive signs of growth for 2026, which underlines the sustainable stabilisation of the location.

"We will continue on this path and not rest on our laurels, but rather further expand our market position as a leading European PCB manufacturer," Nicolas Schweizer concludes.

According to preliminary figures, the Schweizer Group's order backlog at the end of the third quarter amounted to approximately EUR 260 million.