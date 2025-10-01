PsiQuantum breaks ground on quantum computing project in Chicago

PsiQuantum’s site will be developed in several phases, with the possibility of future expansion across additional acreage. During the initial construction phase at the IQMP, PsiQuantum will build its largest intermediate-scale test system. This test system will validate PsiQuantum’s systems and architecture and will be directly evaluated by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) team of experts through the final stage of the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI) program.

Following this, PsiQuantum will start the construction of additional phases at the IQMP, and ultimately deploy the first million-qubit scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer in the United States at the site.

In July 2024, PsiQuantum announced a partnership with the State of Illinois, Cook County, and the City of Chicago to locate the company’s first US-based fault-tolerant system at the IQMP, following a nationwide search.

“Breaking ground on the largest quantum computing project in America is the result of hard work, close partnership, and a shared commitment to unlock the full potential of quantum computing,” said Prof. Jeremy O’Brien, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “While hard work still lies ahead, I am confident that PsiQuantum, with the continued support of our partners in the public sector, the private sector, and the local community, is poised to finally build and deploy quantum computing—right here on Chicago’s South Side.”

The groundbreaking event follows PsiQuantum’s September 10 announcement that the company had raised over USD 1 billion in funding for its Series E round, which will also equip the company to break ground on its utility-scale quantum computing site in Brisbane, Australia, in addition to further advancing the performance of its quantum photonic chips and fault-tolerant architecture.