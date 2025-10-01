Incap Slovakia integrates ERP and MES systems to accelerate operations

The project replaced multiple legacy systems with a single, integrated ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and MES (Manufacturing Execution System) platform

According to the company, the transition has already delivered measurable results, including a 50% reduction in material errors and a 25% increase in inventory accuracy.

“This was not just an ERP upgrade. It was a complete shift in how we work,” says Miroslav Michalik, Managing Director of Incap Slovakia, in a press release. “We now have full traceability, stronger coordination across departments, and a much stronger foundation for decision-making. This investment is a key milestone in our digitalisation journey and allows us to serve customers with more speed, flexibility, and confidence.”

The project was delivered in partnership with Slovak ERP provider Softip. The team overhauled production processes, introduced barcode-based warehouse management, and rolled out new tools for real-time reporting and materials tracking. Barcode scans now feed directly into the MES, providing instant inventory updates and visibility across the factory.

Barcode-based tracking now covers approximately 90% of operations, enabling real-time inventory updates via MES. Key workflows such as inventory management, production planning, and reporting are faster and more responsive, with better cross-functional control and fewer manual steps.