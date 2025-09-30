UST partners with Kaynes to set up $380M OSAT facility in India

UST, a California-based digital transformation solutions provider, has announced a joint venture with Indian semiconductor manufacturer Kaynes Semicon to set up an INR 33.3 billion (about USD 380 million) OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

The investment arrangement lays the foundation for greater collaboration between the two firms as they work together to power the next era of electronics and EVs, renewables and consumer technology, UST said in a media release.

The partnership will take advantage of UST’s digital engineering, AI-driven process improvements, and real-time data analysis, which are all essential for scale, reliability, and avoiding hidden costs, the media release said.

“This ambitious partnership between UST and Kaynes Semicon will help shape the future of semiconductor manufacturing in India. We are proud to participate in the “Make in India” initiative,” said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST. “Together, our two great companies will harness the strengths of the Indian market and build a formidable foundation for the country to become a key player in the global semiconductor industry.”

“Kaynes Semicon is built around the same values as UST, and I am excited to strengthen ties between our two great companies,” said Gilroy Mathew, Chief Operating Officer, UST. “Together, we will collaborate to meet rising global demand by accelerating the development, manufacturing, and assembly of advanced semiconductor components in India.”

“Our partnership with UST brings together world-class manufacturing and digital engineering expertise,” said Raghu Panicker, Chief Executive Officer, Kaynes Semicon. “This enables Kaynes Semicon to deliver advanced OSAT solutions while strengthening India’s self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem.”

Kaynes Semicon is a wholly owned semiconductor subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.