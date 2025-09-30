Stellantis pauses car production across Europe amid weakening demand

French daily Les Echos reports that several Stellantis plants are preparing for stoppages lasting from a few to more than a dozen working days, depending on the location.

In France, production at the Poissy plant – where the Opel Mokka and DS3 are assembled – will be halted from 13 to 31 October. In Germany, the Eisenach facility, which builds the Opel Grandland, originally planned a five-day shutdown but has since shortened it to two days in October.

In Italy, the Pomigliano plant near Naples will partially suspend production in two segments. The Fiat Panda line will be paused from 29 September to 6 October, while the Alfa Romeo Tonale will be halted from 29 September to 10 October.

In Spain, the Zaragoza factory – responsible for the Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa and Lancia Ypsilon – will shut down for seven days. In Madrid, where the Citroën C4 is produced, operations will be suspended for fourteen working days.

The group’s Polish site in Tychy (southern Poland) is also preparing for downtime. According to automotivesuppliers.pl, the plant assembling the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600 and Alfa Romeo Junior will pause production for eight days between 22 and 31 October.

Stellantis says the decisions are driven by the need to optimise production capacity utilisation and better align output with real market demand.