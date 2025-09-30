© mycronic
Electronics Production |
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer
Swedish high-tech company Mycronic has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an existing customer in Asia.
The order value is in the range of USD 5-7 million, and delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2026.
The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing.
“SLX continues to strengthen its global market presence, with a steadily growing installed base supporting the semiconductor industry. We are grateful for our customers’ trust, as they continue to expand”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.