Isabellenhütte Heusler opens first plant in China

The new plant in Jintan, Changzhou, is designed to enhance customer proximity, drive innovation, and support sustainable production in the world’s largest electronics and industrial market.

The company invested around EUR 18 million in the project, which comprises more than 7,000 square metres of production space across three levels. The facility will, according to the company, run entirely on renewable electricity.

“The Jintan opening is more than the start of production—it’s a catalyst for regional innovation. The plant brings us closer to our customers in the fields of electromobility, industry, and energy. Local proximity combined with global expertise is the key to tailor-made solutions and stable supply chains,” says Chief Technology Officer Thilo Gleisberg, in a press release.

The company is a global supplier of precision and power resistors, current measurement systems, and alloys.

Once in full operation, the Jintan facility will employ over 100 skilled workers; the first 25 employees have already started work. There are also plans to collaborate with universities and research institutions in the region.