Henkel expands South Dakota manufacturing site

The investment, supported by state government and economic development organisations, is aimed at meeting growing demand from the electric vehicle (EV) and electronics sectors. The expansion includes additional mixers to increase high-volume production of thermal management materials and adhesives used in automotive batteries and electronic components.

“This expansion marks a significant milestone in Henkel’s journey to support the long-term growth of the EV and electronics markets with sustainable, high-performance solutions,” said Bjoern Jackisch, senior vice president of operations and supply chain at Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

Marcel Fleck, senior vice president for automotive components at Henkel Adhesive Technologies, said the project strengthens the company’s collaboration with customers in EV and electronics, in alignment with Henkel’s new North America Battery Application Center in Madison Heights, Michigan.

Henkel said the upgraded site will help ensure the supply of advanced thermal management materials at scale to support the long-term growth of mobility and electronics industries across North America.