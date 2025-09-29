TQ Group to take over staff and operations of Enders GmbH

With the acquisition, TQ is integrating an established development team to expand its own engineering capabilities, particularly in system development and mechanical engineering. In addition to development staff, functions in sales, administration, and site management will also be transferred. TQ and enders have worked together for several years. Following enders’ announcement in August that it would shut down, TQ moved to take on a large share of the workforce.

Managing Director Rüdiger Stahl said in a press release that the move was aimed at strengthening the company’s engineering base in Germany and Bavaria. He noted that the employees coming from enders would add experience in system development, mechanical engineering and related fields.

The integration will enhance TQ’s expertise in holistic system development, covering mechanics, software, and electronics.

According to TQ, the move aligns with its growth strategy and underscores its positioning among the biggest EMS provider in Germany. The group highlights that the takeover will bring its development workforce close to 300 engineers across electronics, software, mechanics, and systems.