China’s Sunrise announces 1GW US lithium battery pack project

Sunrise New Energy, a China-based manufacturer and innovator of battery anode materials, has announced that it will build a 1GW lithium battery pack project in the United States through its newly established US subsidiary, Alchemistica Incorporated.

This strategic initiative is designed to capture the rapidly expanding market demand for energy storage batteries in the United States and North America, including residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications, the company said in a media release.

By establishing localized pack production capacity in the United States, Sunrise aims to create stronger synergies between downstream battery applications and its upstream anode material business. This integrated approach is expected to drive sales of Sunrise’s graphite anode materials, the media release said.

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The company’s joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China.