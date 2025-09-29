Aegiq commissions photonic quantum computer at UK’s NQCC

Aegiq, a UK based full-stack photonic quantum computing company, has announced the successful commissioning of its flagship photonic quantum computer at the UK’s National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC), completing all technical and integration milestones for the system, the first on-premises photonic quantum computer deployed by Aegiq.

Aegiq’s on-premises system at NQCC enables exploration and validation of photonic quantum computing use cases through co-development with UK partners, de-risking key technical milestones, and reducing time to commercial impact, Aegiq said in a press release.

The system integrates compound-semiconductor single-photon sources with silicon-photonics processing and is fully reconfigurable via Aegiq’s Lightworks SDK, enabling developers to define and run quantum circuits remotely.

“Commissioning at NQCC is a pivotal step in proving our fibre-interconnected photonic architecture. It shows we can bring a modular, developer-ready platform into a national facility and sustain the performance needed for meaningful workloads,” said Scott Dufferwiel, CEO of Aegiq. “We’re already advancing our second-generation platform, supported by the UK’s Quantum Missions Pilot Programme. Next-generation on-demand telecom-band sources are designed to remove remaining bottlenecks and open the route to universal, scalable systems with clear commercial utility.”

“This deployment is a key milestone in our mission to solve the engineering challenges of scalable quantum computing,” said Michael Cuthbert, Director, National Quantum Computing Centre. “Aegiq’s modular, high-performance platform supports near-term solution exploration and our broader objective of positioning the UK to tackle complex challenges with quantum.”

The system, developed through funding by Innovate UK for the NQCC, was delivered in collaboration with QuiX Quantum (custom QPU), LioniX International (low-loss near-infrared silicon-nitride photonics), Razor, and Fraunhofer CAP, with support from the NQCC team.