ABB invests $16M to expand facility, launches IE5 motors in India

ABB India is investing over INR 1.4 billion (about USD 15.7 million) to expand and modernize its Low Voltage (LV) motors manufacturing facility in India. This investment comes alongside the launch of IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, the company said in a media release.

“Our strategic investment is not just about building capacity — it’s about reinforcing our long-term vision for India as a key global manufacturing hub,” said Stefan Floeck, President – IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB. “With rising demand for energy-efficient motors, we’re engineering solutions that help customers outrun leaner and cleaner.”

With power ratings from 45 kW to 1000 kW, this is India’s first IE5 motor range built on proven induction motor technology — free from rare-earth metals and engineered for high performance and reliability, even in the most demanding industrial environments, the company said.

Custom-engineered for Indian operating conditions, these motors operate on both Direct-On-Line (DOL) and Variable Frequency Drive (VFD), making them ideal for industries such as metals, cement, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and paper.

With up to 40% lower energy losses compared to IE3 motors, they deliver faster ROI, reduced total cost of ownership, and a longer operating life, the media release said.

“These motors combine the reliability of proven induction technology with ultra-premium efficiency — without relying on rare-earth metals,” said Sanjeev Arora, President – Motion Business & IEC Low Voltage Motors, ABB India. “This milestone reflects our commitment to supporting Indian industries with sustainable, high-performance solutions that are built for local conditions and aligned with the nation’s push toward industrial decarbonization.”

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, ABB is a leading electrification and automation company with around 110,000 employees worldwide.