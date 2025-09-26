Three of the new sites will be developed with Oracle in Shackelford County, Texas; Doña Ana County, New Mexico; and a Midwestern location yet to be announced. An additional 600 megawatts of potential capacity is also planned near Stargate’s flagship site in Abilene, Texas. Together, these projects could add over 5.5 gigawatts of capacity and generate more than 25,000 onsite jobs.

Two further sites will be developed with SoftBank. One, in Lordstown, Ohio, is already under construction and expected to be operational next year. The other, in Milam County, Texas, will be built in partnership with SB Energy, a SoftBank Group company, to provide powered infrastructure for rapid deployment. These facilities are designed to scale to 1.5 gigawatts within 18 months.

According to OpenAI, the sites were selected from more than 300 proposals submitted by over 30 states following a nationwide process launched in January. Additional locations are expected to be announced as the partners move to complete and exceed their original commitment.

Stargate’s flagship campus in Abilene, Texas, began operations earlier this year on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and is already hosting NVIDIA GB200 racks to support OpenAI’s next-generation research and training workloads.

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank first announced the USD 500 billion Stargate commitment in January at the White House, framing it as part of a broader national effort to accelerate US AI infrastructure development.