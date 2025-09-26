NanoQT raises $14 million to advance quantum computing

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies (NanoQT), a quantum computing company pioneering ultra-low-loss nanofiber cavity-QED interconnects for quantum processors, has announced the first closing of its USD 14 million Series A financing.

Phoenix Venture Partners (PVP), an existing investor, led the round with participation from Brevan Howard Macro Venture Fund, a new investor. Existing investors WASEDA University Ventures, JAFCO Group, Mirai Creation Fund III (SPARX Asset Management), and Keio Innovation Initiative also participated, according to a media release.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, the company has operations in College Park, Maryland and Tokyo, Japan. The financing follows more than USD 20 million in government R&D grants across Japan and the United States that support NanoQT’s roadmap.

“An interconnect engineered for QPUs is the missing link in today’s market and will soon be a major bottleneck to achieving scalable fault-tolerant quantum computing,” said Masashi Hirose, CEO and Co-Founder of NanoQT. “Our proprietary nanofiber-cavity interconnect is highly demanded not only for scaling up quantum computing but also for integrating QPUs with quantum communication capabilities.”

“We are delighted to continue supporting NanoQT’s breakthrough,” said Nobi Kambe, Managing General Partner at Phoenix Venture Partners (PVP). “NanoQT has demonstrated steady R&D progress, and we believe the company will deliver a disruptive impact in the quantum computing and networking field.”

The quantum interconnect is an emerging, critical device class, essential not only for modularizing quantum processors but also for extending them into networked and communication-enabled systems. NanoQT’s approach is an ultra-low-loss nanofiber cavity that functions as an end-to-end fiber-optic interconnect, enabling extremely efficient conversion of qubit signals into photonic signals — a capability fundamentally grounded in cavity quantum electrodynamics (QED), the media release said.