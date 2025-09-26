Kurtz Ersa enters the semiconductor industry

For Kurtz Ersa, this is a step into the market for production systems for the semiconductor industry that has been announced for some time. All ATV employees will be taken over. With around 50 employees, ATV develops, produces and supplies high-temperature vacuum reflow soldering machines for the chip industry, which are required for the process step of contacting the wafer with external connecting wires. Kurtz Ersa is thus moving upstream in the electronics production value chain.

“We are very pleased to have found a strategic investor in Kurtz Ersa who will continue and develop our business, which has been in existence for over 50 years. We are particularly pleased that all employees will be taken on,” says Alexander Tschernev, former Managing Director and shareholder of ATV Technologie GmbH, in a press release.

Kurtz Ersa plans for the new product range to be modularised, expanded and marketed globally. A first appearance under the new Kurtz Ersa flag is planned at Productronica in Munich.