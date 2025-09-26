India’s Montra Electric to launch EV truck factory in Haryana

Indian Murugappa Group company Montra Electric HCV is set to unveil its advanced electric heavy commercial manufacturing facility at Manesar in the northern state of Haryana.

The factory is expected to produce 6,000 eHCVs annually and it can be expanded to 7,500 units, according to a report by Indian news agency PTI.

“The inauguration of our EV truck factory in Manesar marks a defining step in India’s transition to sustainable logistics,” said P V Satyanarayana, Chief Business Officer, Montra Electric HCV. “This facility combines scale, flexibility, and world-class quality, with modular lines capable of producing multiple variants and advanced digital manufacturing tools.”

The new plant will use automated guided vehicles integrated with conveyor lines for support. Spread across 255,000 sq ft with a built-up area of 150,000 sq ft, the factory will be designed for flexibility, with the ability to manufacture multiple product variants, the company said.

It will be equipped with in-house battery pack assembly capability of 1.7 GWh and extensive testing infrastructure, including electrical and electronics labs, quality assurance labs, battery pack cyclers, roll and brake testers, wheel alignment systems, headlamp aiming, and shower testing facilities, the PTI report said.