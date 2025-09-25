VyomIC raises $1.6 million to develop LEO-PNT constellation
The funds will be used by the Indian startup to advance the development of its LEO-based PNT (Positioning, Navigation, and Timing) payload, support its spaceborne demonstration mission, and increase team hiring and business development efforts.
Indian deep-tech startup VyomIC has raised USD 1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Speciale Invest. The round also saw participation from BYT Capital and DeVC.
The funds will be used to advance the development of the Chennai-based company’s LEO-based PNT (Positioning, Navigation, and Timing) payload, support its spaceborne demonstration mission, and boost team hiring and business development efforts, VyomIC said, according to a report by Entrackr.
VyomIC builds satellite constellations to deliver accurate, secure and sovereign PNT services from Low Earth Orbit. It aims to power the next generation of autonomous systems, secure infrastructure, and mission-critical operations with centimeter-level positioning and nanosecond-level timing without relying on foreign-controlled navigation networks like GPS or GLONASS.
“We are not just building an Indian alternative to GPS—we are building a next-gen global system, engineered for autonomy, security, and precision,” said Vibhor Jain, co-founder of VyomIC.
“In a world increasingly shaped by autonomy, defence tech, and time-critical infrastructure, resilient navigation becomes non-negotiable,” said Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner, Speciale Invest, according to a report by Hindu Business Line. “VyomIC’s vision of a sovereign constellation addresses this need head-on. We’re thrilled to back a team that’s executed ambitious projects and is now taking on one of the most foundational layers of modern civilization.”