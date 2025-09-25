VyomIC raises $1.6 million to develop LEO-PNT constellation

Indian deep-tech startup VyomIC has raised USD 1.6 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Speciale Invest. The round also saw participation from BYT Capital and DeVC.

The funds will be used to advance the development of the Chennai-based company’s LEO-based PNT (Positioning, Navigation, and Timing) payload, support its spaceborne demonstration mission, and boost team hiring and business development efforts, VyomIC said, according to a report by Entrackr.

VyomIC builds satellite constellations to deliver accurate, secure and sovereign PNT services from Low Earth Orbit. It aims to power the next generation of autonomous systems, secure infrastructure, and mission-critical operations with centimeter-level positioning and nanosecond-level timing without relying on foreign-controlled navigation networks like GPS or GLONASS.

“We are not just building an Indian alternative to GPS—we are building a next-gen global system, engineered for autonomy, security, and precision,” said Vibhor Jain, co-founder of VyomIC.