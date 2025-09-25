Ventec consolidates German facilities

The consolidated facility spans 13,500 square meters and is designed to increase delivery capacity and material availability. The site also incorporates new sustainability measures, including a solar-powered heat pump for heating.

As part of the investment, Ventec has expanded product storage for its range of laminates such as VT-901, VT-47, VT-481, and halogen-free materials including the VT-441 and VT-447 series. Additional upgrades include new drilling and milling equipment to improve production efficiency and a full refurbishment of the office areas.

The company said a coordinated relocation plan will ensure a smooth transition of operations from Plant 1 to Plant 2 without disruption to its supply chain.