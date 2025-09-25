Kitron COO Kristoffer Asklöv to step down

Asklöv, who joined the company four years ago, will remain with Kitron through the fourth quarter and leave at the end of 2025.

"His leadership and contributions have played a key role in our growth and operational development. We thank him for his dedication and wish him continued success in his new role," says Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron, in a press release.

Asklövs responsibilities will be split between Chief Technology Officer Stian Haugen and Hasse Faxe, who will take up the role of Chief Commercial Officer and join the corporate management team on 1 October.

Haugen has been with Kitron since 2013 and has served as CTO since 2020. Faxe entered the group through Kitron’s acquisition of BB Electronics in 2022 and currently serves as Global Sales Director.