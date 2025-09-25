Infineon to sell Bangkok site to Malaysian Pacific Industries

The deal includes a long-term supply agreement and expanded collaboration between the two companies.

MPI, headquartered in Malaysia, operates under the Carsem brand and has provided OSAT services globally for more than five decades. Under the agreement, MPI will take over operations at the Bangkok site, including all production-related employees.

George Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Backend Operations at Infineon, said the transition will ensure continuity for employees while broadening the site’s customer base. “MPI's business model will allow for a more diverse utilisation of the site by serving a broad customer base,” he said.

MPI’s Group Managing Director, Manuel Zarauza Brandulas, described the acquisition as a step in the company’s growth strategy and reaffirmed MPI’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Infineon.

"This acquisition underscores MPI's firm commitment to strengthening its long-term partnership with Infineon. We will continue working closely to identify synergies, develop solutions, and explore future win-win opportunities. The move is expected to deliver long-term value for MPI, Infineon, and all stakeholders involved."

The agreement also includes joint development of packaging solutions. Closing of the transaction is expected in early 2026, subject to conditions.

Infineon said it remains committed to its presence in Thailand. In January 2025, the company began construction of a new backend facility in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok, focused on framed power modules and wafer testing. The first phase of that facility is scheduled to begin production in 2026.