Teleste partners with GPV to expand North American production

GPV Americas will help Teleste scale production of its ICON product family, including DOCSIS 4.0 1.8 GHz Intelligent Amplifiers, at the EMS provider’s facility in Mexico, aiming to increase capacity while shortening lead times for North American customers.

The company has also introduced assembly capabilities at its New Jersey distribution centre, allowing local configuration of products from global sites. Teleste said this enables more agile service and faster delivery.

Teleste noted that its supply chain is built on standardised assembly cells and manufacturing systems, which can be replicated at partner sites to ensure consistent quality and traceability.