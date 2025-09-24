Teleste partners with GPV to expand North American production
Finnish broadband network solutions provider Teleste is partnering with EMS provider GPV as it advances its supply chain to support expansion in North America.
GPV Americas will help Teleste scale production of its ICON product family, including DOCSIS 4.0 1.8 GHz Intelligent Amplifiers, at the EMS provider’s facility in Mexico, aiming to increase capacity while shortening lead times for North American customers.
The company has also introduced assembly capabilities at its New Jersey distribution centre, allowing local configuration of products from global sites. Teleste said this enables more agile service and faster delivery.
Teleste noted that its supply chain is built on standardised assembly cells and manufacturing systems, which can be replicated at partner sites to ensure consistent quality and traceability.
"Over the years, Teleste has delivered hundreds of thousands of high-quality network products, each produced through our industry-leading supply chain model. By combining global scale with local responsiveness, we are ready to support our customers in North America with unmatched speed, flexibility, and service excellence," says Esa Korolainen, SVP Operations, Logistics and Sourcing at Teleste, in a press release.