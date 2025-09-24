© Himawari 9
General |
Taiwan braces for more flooding after typhoon Ragasa
Taiwanese authorities and residents remain on high alert after Super Typhoon Ragasa caused deadly flooding in Hualien County, leaving at least 14 people dead and more than 150 unaccounted for, Reuters reports.
The disaster struck the town of Guangfu when a barrier lake, created by earlier landslides, overflowed during heavy rains and released a torrent of water into residential areas. According to Reuters, many residents said warnings were insufficient, prompting Premier Cho Jung-tai to announce an investigation into the government’s evacuation response.
Police continued to issue flood alerts on Wednesday as rain returned intermittently, though the island’s disaster command centre indicated the risk of a second major flood had eased with water levels receding.
Taiwan’s western coast — where the island’s key semiconductor industry is based — has avoided significant damage. Evertiq will continue to monitor developments related to Typhoon Ragasa.