Taiwan braces for more flooding after typhoon Ragasa

The disaster struck the town of Guangfu when a barrier lake, created by earlier landslides, overflowed during heavy rains and released a torrent of water into residential areas. According to Reuters, many residents said warnings were insufficient, prompting Premier Cho Jung-tai to announce an investigation into the government’s evacuation response.

Police continued to issue flood alerts on Wednesday as rain returned intermittently, though the island’s disaster command centre indicated the risk of a second major flood had eased with water levels receding.

Taiwan’s western coast — where the island’s key semiconductor industry is based — has avoided significant damage. Evertiq will continue to monitor developments related to Typhoon Ragasa.