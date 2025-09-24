Peter Schneider steps down from the AT&S executive board

Schneider joined AT&S in September 2020 as Global Sales Director and was appointed to the Executive Board in June 2021 as Chief Sales Officer, responsible for Sales and Marketing. In 2022, he became Deputy CEO, briefly oversaw Investor Relations, and took over management of the business unit Electronics Solutions in October. Following the departure of CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer in September 2024, Schneider also served as spokesman of the executive board.

With the departure of Peter Schneider, CEO Michael Mertin will assume interim responsibility for the management of the Business Unit Electronics Solutions.