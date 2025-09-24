Harman completes Sound United acquisition

Sound United’s portfolio of audio brands includes Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, HEOS, Classé, and Boston Acoustics – which are now a part of Harman.

The deal marks a significant expansion in Harman's core audio business and footprint across product categories, including home audio, electronics (amplifiers, hi-fi components, AVRs), headphones, and car audio.

"Harman's vision is to create experiences that enrich people’s lives through exceptional audio experiences," said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Division, Harman, in a press release. "Sound United’s impressive roster of brands is rooted in a deep passion for sound, innovation, and commitment to quality that aligns with Harman's own values.”

Sound United will operate as a standalone strategic business unit within Harman's Lifestyle Division.