Harman completes Sound United acquisition
Samsung subsidiary Harman International has completed the acquisition of Sound United, the former consumer audio business of Masimo Corporation.
Sound United’s portfolio of audio brands includes Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, HEOS, Classé, and Boston Acoustics – which are now a part of Harman.
The deal marks a significant expansion in Harman's core audio business and footprint across product categories, including home audio, electronics (amplifiers, hi-fi components, AVRs), headphones, and car audio.
"Harman's vision is to create experiences that enrich people’s lives through exceptional audio experiences," said Dave Rogers, President, Lifestyle Division, Harman, in a press release. "Sound United’s impressive roster of brands is rooted in a deep passion for sound, innovation, and commitment to quality that aligns with Harman's own values.”
Sound United will operate as a standalone strategic business unit within Harman's Lifestyle Division.