Elemaster and Syrma SGS launch joint venture in India

The new entity, Syrma SGS Elemaster Private Limited, will be headquartered in Bengaluru and operate from a 2,000-square-metre facility equipped with SMT, THT and box-build lines. Production will target the railway, industrial and medical sectors.

Elemaster said the initiative is part of its global growth strategy and will expand its presence in the Indian market. The joint venture builds on a longstanding cooperation between the two companies, combining Elemaster’s expertise in product design and lifecycle management with Syrma SGS’s large-scale manufacturing capabilities.

"India is a strategic market for our Customers. This joint venture provides us with a reliable, competitive and scalable base in the region, reinforcing our commitment to supporting global OEMs with high-quality, entirely ‘Made in India’ solutions,” says Valentina Cogliati, CEO of Elemaster Group, in a press release.

Sandeep Tandon, Chairman of Syrma SGS Technology, says the partnership would strengthen India’s role as a hub for high-tech manufacturing and support growth in the railway, industrial and medical segments.