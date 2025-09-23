Siemens breaks ground on €500 million technology campus

The campus, which represents a EUR 500 million investment, is designed to serve as a blueprint for the industrial metaverse and will focus on power electronics, automation, and digitalisation.

Construction will proceed in two phases: the first phase will deliver a 7,000-square-metre centre for logistics, services, and flexible automation with space for 300 employees by 2027. The second phase, planned for completion by 2030, will create a development and innovation hub for power electronics and additional manufacturing capacity, including new-generation converters and controls.

“The Siemens Technology Campus in Erlangen is a lighthouse project of the Made for Germany initiative because our colleagues at the location are a role model for Germany’s innovative power and competitiveness,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG, in a press release. “Here, we’ve got superior products and a radical approach to customer value coupled with a relentless focus on digitalisation, automation and artificial intelligence."

The initiative is part of Siemens’ broader EUR 2 billion global investment strategy announced in 2023, with EUR 1 billion earmarked for Germany. The Erlangen campus is expected to position the company as a world leader in industrial metaverse technologies, which allow digital simulation, testing, and optimisation of industrial processes before real-world implementation.