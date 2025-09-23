Shenzhen braces for super typhoon Ragasa

According to the Shenzhen government, the typhoon will approach the coast between western Guangdong and eastern Hainan around September 24–25. Authorities warn of violent gusts, torrential rainfall, and an “extremely high disaster risk” for Shenzhen between the night of September 23 and September 24.

The Shenzhen Meteorological Observatory upgraded the city’s typhoon warning signal from white to yellow on September 22, cautioning that wind and rain would intensify later the same day. Local authorities have advised residents and businesses to take precautions, with vessels ordered back to port and transport systems shutting down progressively. Shenzhen Airport is scheduled to suspend all flights from Tuesday night.

In parallel, Shenzhen’s Emergency Management Bureau announced evacuation plans for approximately 400,000 people, Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reports.

The electronics sector is also bracing for impact. JLCPCB, a PCB manufacturer based in Shenzhen, stated that some of its production facilities would temporarily suspend operations between September 23 and 24 due to safety considerations.