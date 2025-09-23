Scania boosts electrification push following Northvolt carve-out

The move follows Scania’s April 2025 acquisition and carve-out of Northvolt Systems’ Industrial Division. The new unit will provide integrated electrification systems, including battery packs, electric motors, software, connectivity and support services designed for challenging industrial environments.

Scania Industrial Batteries introduces two product platforms, Core and Compact, covering capacities from 21 to 624 kWh and voltages up to 1000 V. The battery packs are designed and manufactured in Europe and can be used either as part of complete electric powertrains or as stand-alone systems.

Electrification is gaining traction in energy-intensive industries such as construction and mining, where operators are seeking lower energy costs and reduced emissions.

“With this new offering, we aim to lead the electrification of off-road applications and support our customers in making the transition to sustainable solutions,” says Gustaf Sundell, Executive Vice President and Head of Ventures and New Business at Scania, in a press release.

Production will be supported by facilities in Gdańsk, Poland, and an R&D centre in Stockholm.