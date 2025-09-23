Jaguar Land Rover extends production halt after cyberattack

The carmaker first confirmed the incident on September 2, saying it had “proactively” shut down its systems to contain the attack. At the time, JLR said there was no evidence that customer data had been stolen, but retail and production activities had been “severely disrupted.”

In an update on September 6, the company said it was working “around the clock” with third-party cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement to restart applications in a safe and controlled manner.

By September 10, JLR disclosed that data had been affected. “As a result of our ongoing investigation, we now believe that some data has been affected and we are informing the relevant regulators,” the company said.

The disruption has repeatedly delayed production restarts. On September 16, JLR told employees, suppliers, and partners that its manufacturing pause would extend until September 24. A week later, on September 23, the company announced a further delay until October 1.

“Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner,” JLR said in its latest update.

JLR has not disclosed the nature of the cyberattack or the volume of data affected.