Sonair raises $6M to accelerate rollout of ADAR sensor

Oslo-based startup Sonair has raised USD 6 million from a group of existing and new international investors, including Copenhagen-based VC Scale Capital and Norway’s state-backed Investinor. The round saw continued support from RunwayFBU (part of the Aker group), SINTEF, ProVenture, with RunwayFBU significantly increasing its commitment, according to an online post.

With this strengthened shareholder base, Sonair now has the capital backing to drive its global rollout and long-term growth.

After a strong market debut earlier this year, Sonair’s ADAR (acoustic detection and ranging) sensor is now shipping to manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America. The sensor uses sound waves in air to give robots a precise, real-time 3D view of their surroundings, helping them operate safely in shared spaces. Sonair is safety-certifying to PLd ISO13849 / SIL IEC 61508.

The fresh funding will be used to fuel this growth.

“For robots to operate alongside humans, safety has to be built in from the start,” said Knut Sandven, CEO and co-founder of Sonair. “ADAR gives manufacturers a straightforward and more affordable way to achieve that.”