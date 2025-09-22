Mycronic receives order for three mask writers

The order value is in the range of USD 48-52 million and delivery of the first Prexision Lite 8 Evo is planned during the second quarter of 2026, the second during the third quarter of 2026, and the Prexision 8 Evo during the first quarter of 2027.

The Prexision 8 Evo mask writer meets the market’s requirements regarding complex patterns for display photomasks. The Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of mainstream photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size.