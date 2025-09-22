Mycronic receives order for three mask writers
Swedish high-tech company Mycronic says it has received an order for three mask writers from an existing customer in Asia – one Prexision 8 Evo and two Prexision Lite 8 Evo.
The order value is in the range of USD 48-52 million and delivery of the first Prexision Lite 8 Evo is planned during the second quarter of 2026, the second during the third quarter of 2026, and the Prexision 8 Evo during the first quarter of 2027.
The Prexision 8 Evo mask writer meets the market’s requirements regarding complex patterns for display photomasks. The Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of mainstream photomasks for displays up to G8 mask size.
“We’re delighted to receive this significant order. Thanks to our broad product portfolio and wide range of value-adding features, our customer can tailor a solution that meets both current requirements and future ambitions”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.