Frontgrade launches SIMOPS dual-channel power amplifier

Frontgrade Technologies, a US-based provider of high-reliability electronic solutions for space and national security missions, has introduced its SIMOPS Dual-Channel Power Amplifier. This compact, ruggedized solution extends the communication range of both legacy and next-generation radios while delivering superior performance in size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) constrained environments, the company said in a media release.

The SIMOPS amplifier enables simultaneous dual-channel operation across multiple frequency bands (V/U, U/L/S), with output power up to 50W in the 30–512 MHz range and up to 20W in higher bands. Engineered to meet stringent MIL-STD requirements, the system supports multiple waveforms—including AM/FM LOS, TSM, SRW, SINCGARS, SATCOM, HAVEQUICK II, ANW2, and SATURN—and is interoperable with the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite communications architecture.

“Frontgrade has a long history of delivering highly reliable, mission-ready power amplifiers, and the SIMOPS amplifier continues this legacy,” said Lorne Graves, Chief Technology Officer at Frontgrade. “By combining compact design with advanced configurability and ruggedization, we are enabling our customers to adapt rapidly to complex mission environments while maintaining superior communication capability.”

Designed for vehicular, man-portable, and airborne platforms, the SIMOPS amplifier provides expanded frequency coverage, environmental sealing (IP67+ immersion protection), integrated EMI/EMC filtering, and advanced safeguards such as overvoltage, overcurrent, reverse polarity, and VSWR protection. With its field-upgradable firmware, failsafe bypass path, and customization options, the SIMOPS amplifier is available now to meet a wide range of defense communication and electronic warfare mission needs, the media release said.