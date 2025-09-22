Ericsson wins major 5G contract in the UK

Under the deal, Ericsson will become VodafoneThree’s sole core network vendor in the UK, while its Radio System hardware and software will power most of the operator’s upgraded radio network. The agreement includes the deployment of Ericsson’s 5G Standalone (5G SA) technology, designed to deliver higher performance and programmability for consumer and enterprise applications.

VodafoneThree, which serves nearly 29 million customers in the UK, said the new infrastructure will underpin services for industries adopting AI, automation and extended reality technologies. The company is targeting 99.95% 5G SA population coverage across the UK by 2034.

Ericsson will provide radio and core connectivity exclusively in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as in other major cities including Leeds, Sheffield, Bristol, Aberdeen, Hull and Bournemouth. Initial deployments are expected to begin shortly.