Dyna secures $120 million to advance robotic foundation models

Dyna Robotics has closed a USD 120 million Series A funding round, led by Robostrategy, CRV, and First Round Capital, with participation from Salesforce Ventures, NVentures (Nvidia’s venture capital arm), the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Samsung Next, and LG Technology Ventures.

The new capital will be used to expand its research and engineering team and accelerate the development of its next-generation foundation model as the company works to deliver high performance general-purpose robots in commercial environments, Dyna said in a media release.

After raising a USD 23.5 million seed round in March, the US-based company launched its DYNA-1 model.

Dyna’s single-weight, general-purpose foundation model that can perform diverse daily tasks at commercial scale across varied environments. Its model has been deployed at multiple customer sites, supporting the model’s generalization commercial viability and continuing to learn and improve from on-the-job experience, the company said.

“A strong foundation model is key to scalable distribution,” said Lindon Gao, co-founder and CEO of Dyna Robotics. “Our models continuously improve with each customer deployment, generating high-quality data. We are observing true generalization as our robot enters new environments; it simply works out of the box, with no additional data.”

“Scalable real-world robot learning systems need to master and generalize many manipulation skills,” said Dyna co-founder Jason Ma. “To achieve the best performance on complex tasks, Dyna’s foundation models are developed to enable general world understanding while learning from the models’ own experience for rapid online learning.”

“Right now, three forces are colliding at once: AI breakthroughs are maturing, hardware is accelerating, and the demand for labor has never been higher. That convergence has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Dyna co-founder York Yang. “Dyna has made rapid progress over 12 months and we believe our ultimate goal, achieving physical AGI, is not far off.”