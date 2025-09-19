Texas awards $250 million grant to Samsung’s Taylor chip plant

Samsung has won a USD 250 million grant from the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund for its fabrication facility under construction in Taylor. The project also received up to USD 4.75 billion in federal support under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act and is part of Samsung’s larger USD 37 billion investment in Central Texas.

“With approximately $40 billion invested in Texas, Samsung is helping to cement Texas’ position as the leading state for semiconductor manufacturing, bringing in more business investment to Texas communities and creating thousands of good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott, according to a press release. “This $4.73 billion investment by Samsung in their Taylor semiconductor fabrication facility will provide a more secure domestic supply of chips for critical US industries and ensure the most advanced chips that will power next-generation technologies are Made in Texas.”

The Taylor plant is expected to span roughly 6 million square feet and employ about 2,000 people, according to a report by Austin American-Statesman. The facility will include two logic fabs and a research and development facility.

“Samsung has been proud to call Texas home for the past 30 years and is deeply appreciative to the State of Texas and the Governor’s Office for this significant grant award,” said Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman and Head of Device Solutions (DS) Division at Samsung Electronics. “This grant will ensure that our semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor delivers the most advanced technology for our global customers and continues to reinforce the chip supply chain in the US.”