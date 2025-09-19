Scanfil and Stäubli Robotics form strategic partnership
EMS provider Scanfil has entered into a strategic partnership with Stäubli. Leveraging its manufacturing expertise, Scanfil will produce controllers designed for Stäubli’s 4-axis robots at its Suzhou factory.
Together, Scanfil and Stäubli Robotics aim to deliver robust and innovative industrial solutions for customers globally.
“Scanfil was chosen for their ideal size, global footprint, and competitive cost structure, as well as extensive service offerings. It is a very good match for us,” says Nicolas Brischoux, Stäubli Procurement Manager, in a press release.
Stäubli’s new controller combines performance, reliability, and cost efficiency in a smart and compact design. With its open architecture, the controller integrates into diverse production environments.
“This partnership will deepen our cooperation and allow us to explore opportunities to assist other Stäubli business areas, paving the way for innovation across both companies,” adds Andreas Bohner, Scanfil’s Global Sales Manager.