Scanfil and Stäubli Robotics form strategic partnership

Together, Scanfil and Stäubli Robotics aim to deliver robust and innovative industrial solutions for customers globally.

“Scanfil was chosen for their ideal size, global footprint, and competitive cost structure, as well as extensive service offerings. It is a very good match for us,” says Nicolas Brischoux, Stäubli Procurement Manager, in a press release.

Stäubli’s new controller combines performance, reliability, and cost efficiency in a smart and compact design. With its open architecture, the controller integrates into diverse production environments.