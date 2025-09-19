Matthews expands investment in Freespace with ASRS purchase

Freespace Robotics, a US-based innovator in autonomous storage and order fulfillment systems, has announced that Matthews Automation Solutions, a division of Matthews International Corporation, has expanded its strategic investment in the company and purchased a flagship Freespace ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) for deployment and system integration in its newly launched Atlanta center, according to a media release.

“Freespace Robotics addresses key industry challenges — modularity, system interoperability, and rapid deployment,” said Gary Cash, SVP and General Manager of Matthews Automation Solutions. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship and bring this innovative platform directly to our customers.”

Matthews’ NEXUS WES software will orchestrate inbound and outbound workflows, inventory management, and sequencing tasks through seamless integration with the Freespace hardware — delivering real-time insights, control and efficiency from a single dashboard, the media release said.

“Matthews has been a valuable strategic partner, and their increased investment and system purchase reinforce the real-world demand for a smarter, more unified approach to warehouse automation which includes over-sized goods and parcels,” said Karl Sanchack, COO of Freespace Robotics. “As the market moves beyond piecemeal solutions to material handling, we’re delivering the flexibility, performance, and scalability that operators need to stay competitive.”

Freespace Robotics’ high-density ASRS cube reimagines order fulfillment by consolidating sortation, sequencing, buffering, each-picking, and storage into a compact, modular design that fits both greenfield and existing facilities. Its intelligent “Carrier” robots can reach the deepest storage lanes in under 40 seconds while executing simultaneous put-away and retrieval, the media release said.