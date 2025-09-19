LeydenJar secures €23M to launch silicon anode production plant

Dutch deep-tech company LeydenJar, which is developing a commercially viable 100% pure silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries, has announced new funding to bring its technology into full-scale production at its Eindhoven facility PlantOne.

The company raised €13 million in equity financing led by Extantia and Invest-NL, which will be used to complete the last phase of the PlantOne construction and start operations in 2027, LeydenJar said in a media release.

In parallel, the company secured €10 million in customer funding from a leading US-based consumer electronics company for the development and installation of key production equipment.

“This funding marks a pivotal moment for LeydenJar,” said Christian Rood, CEO and Co-founder of LeydenJar. “We’re now moving from breakthrough lab innovation to full-scale production. Our technology is already integrated into the roadmaps of some of the world’s most ambitious product developers and with PlantOne, we’ll be ready to deliver at scale.”

LeydenJar says its silicon anode technology has attracted strong interest from global OEMs and cell manufacturers because it increases the battery capacity by 50%, overcoming the size and weight limitations of conventional batteries. By enabling smaller, lighter, and more powerful batteries with its cell manufacturing partners, LeydenJar unlocks the future of entirely new products such as AI-powered wearables, longer-range electric vehicles, and even electric aviation, it said.

“LeydenJar is a true technological leapfrog,” said Yair Reem, Partner at Extantia. “Their pure silicon anode platform is setting a new global benchmark for energy density, creating a product that doesn’t just compete with — but has the potential to surpass — the most advanced battery cells from top-tier producers in China.”

PlantOne will host proprietary PECVD machines, custom-made for producing silicon anode rolls at scale.