Indian battery circularity startup PeakAmp raises $1.4 million

Indian battery circularity startup PeakAmp has raised INR 120 million (about USD 1.37 million) in a seed funding round led by Caret Capital. The round also saw participation from IIMA Ventures, angel investor Basant Sharma and Group, and other investors from clean-tech, mining and recycling sectors.

PeakAmp says it is building India’s first full-stack, tech-enabled solution for the collection, segregation and recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The platform also enables second-life repurposing and high-purity material recovery, aimed at accelerating a domestic circular economy for batteries, according to a report by BW Disrupt.

“PeakAmp’s scalable, tech-driven model positions them as a key player in India’s journey toward energy independence,” said Karan Mittal, Managing Partner at Caret Capital, according to a report by Deccan Founders. “Efficient material recovery from batteries will reduce import dependence and strengthen the domestic battery ecosystem.”

“Circular economy solutions are mission-critical for the clean energy transition,” said Pankaj Bansal, Managing Partner at Caret Capital. “With PeakAmp, we are backing a team solving one of the most urgent challenges: responsible battery disposal and resource recovery.”