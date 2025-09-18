XNRGY boosts capacity with fourth facility expansion in three years

Once fully operational, the locations will create approximately 500 jobs in Mesa.

"This new chapter for XNRGY is about more than just increasing capacity; it's about reinforcing our position as leaders in innovation and our dedication to providing cutting-edge data center cooling solutions," says Wais Jalali, XNRGY Founder and CEO, in a press release. "Our accelerated growth underscores the critical demand for our advanced thermal management systems and our commitment to meeting market needs."

Leveraging XNRGY's existing Mesa, Arizona, facility for fabrication, the new plant will incorporate several dedicated assembly lines to ensure optimal production times, meeting the demands of the company's markets.

A significant feature of the new facility will be a USD 10 million environmental testing chamber. This advanced chamber will allow XNRGY to replicate a wide range of environmental conditions, rigorously testing each chiller to ensure it performs precisely as promised under diverse operational scenarios.

XNRGY says it anticipates an annual production capacity of 3,000 advanced air-cooled chillers.