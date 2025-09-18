Richardson Electronics names Albers to lead Made-in-USA manufacturing

In this newly created role, Albers will lead efforts to expand Richardson’s manufacturing partnerships, strengthen customer relationships, and drive profitable growth across aerospace, defence, industrial, and technology markets.

Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, CEO, and President, says in a press release that Albers' proven track record and experience align perfectly with the company's strategy to grow its Made-in-USA contract manufacturing business.

Albers brings with him experience in lean manufacturing practices, continuous improvement, and strategic sales. Most recently, he served as Business Development Specialist and Account Manager at ACME Industries, where he managed a multi-million-dollar account for a Fortune 500 manufacturer and played a key role in onboarding new aerospace and defence programs.

Leveraging the company’s 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in LaFox, Illinois (just 50 miles outside Chicago), Richardson Electronics aims to assist global customers in avoiding costly tariffs and supply chain risks. Core services and capabilities include Cable, PCB, and Electromechanical Assembly, Machine Shop Services, Production Line Development, and Vacuum Tube Production.