NEO Battery secures $4.5M order from Asian drone manufacturer

NEO’s silicon-enhanced battery products will deliver industry-leading capacities, safety-reinforced power output, and overall weight reduction to enhance flight time, payload capacity, and mission operability.

“We are highly pleased to announce this milestone for NEO’s high-performance silicon battery development initiative for defence and industrial drone/UAVs,” commented Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO, in a press release. “With our team from the globally-largest battery manufacturers and a proven track-record of commercialising complex battery products, we aim to build a secure supply chain outside of China to become a tier-1 battery solution vendor for U.S., European, and Asian drone/UAV manufacturers.”

Under the JDA, NEO Battery will design and manufacture two advanced battery products tailored to the unnamed customer’s drone/UAV systems. The first product will incorporate the P-200 silicon anode series to produce high-capacity, high-power-output batteries designed for short-duration, combat drone missions. The second product will leverage the P-300N silicon series for industrial and surveillance UAVs, enabling extended flight-time capabilities and heavier payload capacities.