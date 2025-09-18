The site, located at CTPark Blučina near Brno, was officially handed over to Inventec on 17 September by developer CTP. The facility will serve as the company’s central hub for European operations, consolidating production and logistics.

According to Inventec, the plant will produce specialised automotive chips alongside servers and IT products. Around 30,000 square metres of the building consists of high-tech cleanroom space with strict controls on temperature, humidity, and air purity – critical for advanced electronics manufacturing.

“Moving into our new facility at CTPark Blučina represents a new phase for the growth of our business in Europe,” said John Busby, statutory representative at Inventec, in a press release. “From here we will centralise our European production, providing our customers with faster and more efficient services in the process.”

The investment highlights a broader trend of Asian electronics companies shifting production to Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to reduce supply chain risks and be closer to Western European markets. Other Asian manufacturers active in the region include Lenovo and Chinese EV maker NIO.