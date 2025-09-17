Panasonic Industry to double circuit board material production

The company will invest approximately JPY 17 billion (EUR 98 million) to construct a new manufacturing facility at its existing Ayutthaya Plant in Thailand.

The new facility is currently scheduled to start operations in November 2027, with mass production expected by the end of fiscal year 2028, according to a press release.

MEGTRON materials are designed for low transmission loss, a critical factor for high-speed signal transmission in servers, switches, and routers. The materials are positioned as essential components in supporting the expansion of AI and high-capacity communication systems.

The new plant, covering approximately 19,400 square metres, will be constructed under Panasonic’s “Slim & Smart Factory” concept, incorporating advanced automation and energy-efficient technologies.

Panasonic Manufacturing Ayutthaya, which has been in operation since 1994, currently produces circuit board materials, plastic moulding compounds, and semiconductor encapsulants. The MEGTRON brand features a lineup of multi-layer circuit board materials that facilitate high-speed transmission.