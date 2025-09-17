Kanthal expands wire production in India

The 1,980-square-meter expansion will more than triple Hosur’s output, allowing Kanthal to shorten lead times across Asia and reduce minimum order quantities for customers. The company said the investment will strengthen its position in emerging local markets and improve efficiency through automation.

“This strategic investment enables us to meet the growing demand for fine-dimension wire with fast lead times in Asia,” said Robert Stål, President of Kanthal, in a press release.

Kanthal, founded in 1931 and part of the Swedish Sandvik Group, supplies industrial heating technology and resistance materials. Fine-dimension wire has been among its core products since its inception.

The Hosur facility, which first opened in 1988, has become one of the company's key production sites. The new line incorporates automated spooling, advanced die maintenance, and integrated quality control systems, aligning with Industry 4.0 standards.

According to Linda Johansson, President of Kanthal’s Heating Materials unit, demand is rising in both the company’s traditional markets and newer segments such as load banks and electronic components. “This expansion supports our aim to grow in these strategic areas,” she said.