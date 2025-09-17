ASS and LHMT join forces to form new company within Schmoll Group

A new player has emerged in the automation and manufacturing sector: ASS x LHMT has been created following the acquisition of key assets and business operations of ASS e.K. by LHMT GmbH. The move unites two established companies under the umbrella of Schmoll Maschinen GmbH, one of the leading multinational groups in electronics manufacturing.

ASS x LHMT brings together the strong customer relationships and long-standing expertise of ASS with LHMT’s technology-driven approach and culture of innovation. Backed by the global resources and network of the Schmoll Group, the new company expects to accelerate growth and expand opportunities in automation and manufacturing solutions.

“This marks a new beginning not just for us as a company, but also for our customers,” said Michael Luippold, Managing Director of ASS x LHMT in the official press release. “With the strength of Schmoll Maschinen behind us, we can offer a broader vision, greater security, and tailored solutions at the highest level of quality. Our mission remains unchanged: optimising processes, driving productivity, and securing long-term competitiveness for our clients.”

The integration into Schmoll Maschinen is expected to provide customers with a stronger long-term roadmap, broader technological capabilities, faster and more flexible responses to market needs, and the reliability of being part of a globally respected industrial group.

According to the company, the formation of ASS x LHMT symbolises more than a transfer of assets – it marks the beginning of a stronger and more ambitious journey, with innovation and international expertise at its core.