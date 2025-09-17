ABB to invest $110 million in US manufacturing

ABB says that it will invest a further USD 110 million in the United States in 2025 to expand the R&D and manufacturing of its advanced electrification solutions. Creating nearly 200 new jobs, the investment will support expected future growth in key industries, including data centres and the power grid.

Rapid expansion of data centres in the US is expected to keep annual electricity demand growth above 2% in both 2025 and 2026, more than double the average growth rate over the past decade, according to the IEA.

A new production line will be created in Mississippi for ABB’s Emax 3 circuit breakers, a technology used to protect critical infrastructure, such as data centres.

“This USD 110 million investment in the US is part of our long-term strategy to support future growth in our biggest global market,” says Morten Wierod, ABB’s Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. “Demand is being driven by key trends, from the surging power needs of AI in data centres, to grid modernisation and customers improving energy efficiency and uptime to reduce their costs.”

The company will invest USD 15 million to create a new production line for Emax 3 in its Senatobia, Mississippi, site. The new line is expected to open in 2026.

A USD 30 million project will double the footprint of ABB’s Richmond, Virginia facility, adding a new test centre, warehouse and new assembly lines. The new facility, opening in Q4 2025, will create around 100 new production and engineering roles.

In Arecibo, Puerto Rico, an investment of more than USD 30 million will increase the size of the facility to accommodate three new production lines. The expansion will create 90 new skilled jobs by the end of 2026.

A USD 35 million investment will increase the capacity of ABB’s manufacturing facility in Pinetops, North Carolina. The upgraded facility will open in 2026.