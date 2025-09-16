Stefan Hofschen named as new CEO of Swissbit

Hofschen joins Swissbit from Bundesdruckerei Gruppe GmbH, where he has served as CEO since 2018. A PhD in electrical engineering, he previously held senior management positions at Infineon Technologies AG, including Division President of Chip Card & Security, and began his career at Siemens AG in 1995.

“Swissbit is delighted to welcome such an experienced manager and technology expert whose career path makes him an excellent fit for the company,” said Dr. Christopher Ganz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in a press release. “He is exceptionally well suited to continue Swissbit’s successful momentum and to lead the company into its next growth phase.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hofschen said: “Swissbit combines outstanding expertise in both storage and security solutions. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and growth.”

Muschter, who has led Swissbit for many years, will remain with the company as Group CTO, a position created to strengthen its focus on technological innovation and market requirements.