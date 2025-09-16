Smartphone production rises 4% QoQ in 2Q25

While macroeconomic headwinds continue to dampen demand for consumer electronics, the upcoming peak season and e-commerce promotions are expected to support sequential growth through the second half of the year.

TrendForce noted that China’s smartphone subsidy program in the first quarter provided a short-term boost to mid- and low-end sales and helped accelerate inventory clearance. However, given the limited size of the subsidies and the narrow range of eligible products, the impact on full-year 2025 sales is expected to remain modest.

Looking at brand performance in 2Q25, the top six vendors collectively maintained around 80% market share. Samsung remained the largest producer, but output fell 5% QoQ to 58 million units as momentum for new flagship models eased.

Apple ranked second with 46 million units, down 9% QoQ due to seasonal weakness between model transitions, but still up 4% YoY thanks to the iPhone 16e’s strong performance earlier in the year. To revive sales in China, Apple introduced deeper discounts than in other regions in May, which combined with local subsidies, allowed its performance in the market to hold steady YoY.

Xiaomi (including Redmi and POCO) produced 42 million units, ranking third, and was supported by expansion in Latin America and Africa along with China’s subsidy policy. Oppo (including OnePlus and Realme) rebounded strongly after completing inventory adjustments, with production climbing 35% QoQ to nearly 37 million units, holding fourth place.

Transsion (including TECNO, Infinix, and itel), focused on emerging markets, also saw production recover to over 27 million units, up 33% QoQ and 15.7% YoY, ranking fifth. Vivo (including iQOO) benefited from overseas growth and China’s subsidy support, raising output by 8% QoQ to 26 million units, placing sixth.

Rank Brand Production QoQ Market share 1 Samsung 58 -5% 19% 2 Apple 46 -9% 15% 3 Xiaomi 42 1% 14% 4 Oppo 37 35% 12% 5 Transsion 27 33% 9% 6 VIvo 26 8% 9% 2Q25 Global smartphone production by major brands

