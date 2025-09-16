Indian cleantech startup QuantE Energy raises $500,000

Indian cleantech startup QuantE Energy Tech has raised USD 500,000 in a seed funding round led by Trillion Dollar Venture (TDV) Partners. The round also saw participation from Raghunandan G, Amit Lakhotia, Ankit Gupta, and Hari Krishnan Nair, and an undisclosed sum was raised via debt and related instruments.



QuantE, which is focused on distributed solar and renewable energy solutions in the residential sector, plans to use the fresh funding to democratize access to clean, affordable, and smart energy for the residential sector, including housing societies in major cities, according to a report by Indian Startup News.



“The solar industry has grown rapidly in large urban projects, but there’s still a huge gap in serving the residential segment and societies,” said Akshat Khare, co-founder of QuantE Energy, according to a report by Entrackr. “These customers face real barriers—high upfront costs and poor service and quality. We’re using technology to remove these barriers and make solar adoption easier.”

The startup says it has already deployed successful pilot projects for 13 housing societies in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR with its cloud-based platform and AI-driven diagnostics showing promising results.